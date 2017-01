(NSFW)

CAPTAIN’S LOG…

I was video messaging one of my best mates on Saturday Morning and noticed my reflection. So I started thinking about the alternate universe Iris and TOTALLY creeped myself out! I mean she looked back RIGHT at me! There’s another world out there, I’m telling you! Such an imagination…could ONLY exist…in the dark shadows….of THE TWILIGHT ZONE…

Thank you.

Dj Mighty Iris