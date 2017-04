This Sunday April 16th spend your Easter with KZQ. The Boathouse and KZQ are bringing you an amazing show featuring Atlas Genius and Myrtle Beach’s Oceans Orange. This show you can’t miss! See you this Sunday at the Best backyard in town The Boathouse. This show is FREE thanks to the sponsors the law office of Johnny Mccoy, Myrtle Beach Harley, Barcadi Rum and your Concert Authority 96-1 KZQ!