The Reunion will be happening on Friday January 20th in LA at the Teragram Ballroom during a Anti-Inaugural Ball, protesting President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Bands on the bill will be Prophets Of Rage , Jack Black, Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne and The Los Angeles Freedom Choir. This will be the first time the band has been together in over a decade. I would if it’s too late to book a flight there? For more info Click Here