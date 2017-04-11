Basement: Promise Everything!

Captain’s Log 2B-156:

Music is one of the most magical gifts you can give to someone. & Last week I was given a new album from a band that just got signed to Fueled By Ramen. They are called Basement. The opening song is crucial to me when I listen to a new album. It’s the most exciting part! Very first song, “Brother’s Keeper” was super catchy! I’m a fan of melodies, so I dug it a lot. Listened to the whole album while driving in my car. Heard a lot of Kurt Cobain’s spirit in some of these songs! Others I heard some Billie Joe Armstrong in the vocals. Even heard some Bloodhound Gang-like riffs. Overall it was very 90’s sounding to me and I LOVE the 90’s vibe! Thank you so much to Nadia from Atlantic Records for telling me about this band! I’ve liked every band I’ve heard from Fueled By Ramen, so far. When she told me Basement was with that label now, I was like “oh I gotta hear this!” This is the title track from their new album “Promise Everything”. Hope you guys dig it and can pick up the Kurt Cobain in there!

-Dj Mighty Iris!