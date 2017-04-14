On Saturday, May 6th come out to Scotty’s Beach Bar at Surfside Beach resort for the annual Beach Bash for the Vets in support of the Veterans welcome Home and Resource Center of Little River, SC.

In preparation for the event, we are collecting monetary donations, donated supplied for the event. and silent auction item donations. all proceeds from this event will benefit local veterans.

To arrange a donation to the event of goods or services, please contact Jeff Fedak at barmanager@surfsidebeachresort.com or 843.238.9363

Date: May 6th at 11:00am

Location: Scotty’s Beach Bar at Surfside Beach Resort