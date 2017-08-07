Bloody Knees “Not Done”! I’m In LOVE!
By iris.ramirez
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 12:03 PM

Captain’s Log 420-ILBK:

i love stumbling upon new music on YouTube! i saw a notification to check out the new track from Bloody Knees. i pulled it up in a different tab, so i could come back to it. wanted to hear some older tracks of theirs first. I looked up their “Stitches” EP. HOLY COW. This is great alternative music! it’s a bit punkish and grungy at times too!  I’m now hooked and want to see them live! I want to know more about them for sure. I’m listening to “Bed Tomb” right now as i’m typing. My god, these guys know how to write FIRE! I wanted to share their newest track with you. Give it a listen! I love it! Hope you do too! Happy New Music MONDAY!

-DJ MIGHTY IRIS

