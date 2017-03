Champion Autism Network (CAN) is sponsoring a Film Festival on April 7th and 8th at the Grand 14 Cinema at Market Common that exhibits films by or about people with autism. This event is designed to educate “neurotypical” people about autism, it’s impact on the family unit and the lifelong challenges those with autism must contend.

Please join them at the film festival in support of our local families.

For more more info on this event, click here