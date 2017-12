So much good music came out this year. I have narrowed it down to 5 albums. Here’s my list.

Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (RCA)

K.Flay – Every Where Is Some Where (Interscope)

Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains (Matador)

Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile ToThe Surface (Loma Vista/CMG)

The National – Sleep Well Beast (4AD/Beggars Group)