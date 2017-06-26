The Killers made a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury 2017
By Tara Brooke
|
Jun 26, 2017 @ 4:05 PM

Glastonbury 2017 already had an amazing lineup including Radiohead and Foo Fighters, but it got even better when the Killers took the stage for a surprise set.

Talk about a GREAT surprise!!

