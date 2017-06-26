The Killers made a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury 2017 By Tara Brooke | Jun 26, 2017 @ 4:05 PM Glastonbury 2017 already had an amazing lineup including Radiohead and Foo Fighters, but it got even better when the Killers took the stage for a surprise set. Talk about a GREAT surprise!! Related Content Oreo cookie contest dangles $500,000 prize for new... ZIMA will be returning for a limited time! Check out BUSH on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Would you swim in this pool? Lorde debuted a new song at Coachella Some Unforgettable Chris Cornell Moments