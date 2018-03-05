KZQ Wants To Send You To Hangout Music Fest!

How would you like to go to Hangout Music Fest May 18-20 in Gulf Shores, AL?

You’ve been to a lot of music festivals, but you’ve never been to a music festival like Hangout. The festival is as much a laidback vacation as it is a world-renowned music event. Happening Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20, the 2018 edition of the festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and The Chainsmokers set to perform against Gulf Shores’ iconic oceanfront. Crash has been the last two years and it’s a sight to see.

The three-day event will also feature performances by ODESZA, Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, Awolnation , Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent , Bleachers , Foster the People, and more.

This year they are bringing back the ultimate relaxation hub Hammock Beach, the Puppy Kissing Booth, a wide range of food and beverage selections, and the dance party by the waves, the Beach Club. Stay tuned for more amenities to be announced.

Ticket prices:

3-Day General Admission – $259

3-Day VIP – $1,099

3-Day Super VIP – $1,699

Big Kahuna and Cabanas – Pricing available upon request

Shuttle Passes – $50