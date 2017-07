Dear Nerds,

texting is frustrating, so my friends and I send voice texts to each other. One day, months back, my mate Echo sent me a Saved By The Bell voice text. She opened a flood gate. Before you know it, we were playing a Tennis match of quotidge. yes. quotidge. I present to you…. SAVED BY THE TEXTS!

Post Script,

if you don’t know Saved By The Bell, stay AWAY!

-DJ MIGHTY IRIS