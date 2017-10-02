The Music Community Reacts To The Shooting In Vegas

The collective hearts of the music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History. Here are some reactions from those artists:

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017

Waking up to this horrible news in Las Vegas is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who were tragically involved — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

We are strong. They can not break us. We are strong. We are strong. We are strong. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 2, 2017

Terrifying…im sorry about Las Vegas. X — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 2, 2017

Praying for all those in pain — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 2, 2017

My heart is broken for Las Vegas. Music is a place to find refuge not fear. Praying for the victims and their families. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 2, 2017

sending our condolences and love to all those affected by the senseless shooting in Vegas. may we all spread an abundance of love today. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017

the events in Las Vegas are beyond anyone’s comprehension. My thoughts and love are with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy 🙏🏻❤️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017