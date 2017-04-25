New Music from Gorillaz featuring Rag’n’Bone Man

By Tara Brooke
|
Apr 25, 10:59 AM

Gorillaz’s new song “The Apprentice,” which features guest vocals from Rag’n’Bone Man is GREAT!!

“The Apprentice,” which also features rapper Zebra Katz and R&B singer Ray BLK, appears on the deluxe version of the new Gorillaz album Humanz. Other guest artists on the record include Jehnny Beth of Savages, rappers Vince Staples and Danny Brown, gospel legend Mavis Staples and ’80s icon Grace Jones.

Humanz will be released April 28. The night before the album drops, Gorillaz will perform on CBS’ The Late Show.

Rag’n’Bone Man, meanwhile, is currently on tour through his native England. He’ll play a batch of U.S. headlining and festival dates in August.

 

Courtesy of abcnewsradioonline.com

 

Related Content

Would you swim in this pool?
FREE Blink 182 Music!!
Lorde debuted a new song at Coachella
Tara Brooke
SOUNDGARDEN is halfway through writing new album
Comments