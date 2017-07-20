Pee Dee Doll Club’s 31st Annual Doll and Toy show & sale

The Pee Dee doll Club is a non-profit organization, who though

the collection and appreciation of dolls and a variety of other toys at Toy shows, raises money for local organization. The Pee Dee Doll Club is the only Doll and Toy show in the state of South Carolina.

This fall there is a Toy Show coming to the Florence, South Carolina area. For this upcoming event there will be a raffle which all proceeds will be donated to the Camp Happy Days Organization (an organization which gives children with cancer the chance to attend summer camp). Also for the children, they have a chance to meet Anna & Elsa from Frozen!

Admission: Adults $6.00, children 12 and under are free.

Antique Roadshow -style Appraisals by Bradley Justice – $3 per item.

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm

Location: SiMT Conference Center (1951 Pisgah Road. Off I- 95 at exit 164 & hwy 52. Florence, South Carolina).

Contacts:

Angie Hayek (843-731-2107

Debbie Howell (843-597-1909)