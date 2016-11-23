A Perfect Circle Have Big Plans For 2017

If you’re a fan of A Perfect Circle, then you’ll be happy to hear that the band is planing to tour next year and have been working on new music. This will be the fist album since 2004 from the band. Click Here to read more about the exciting news.
If you’re a fan of A Perfect Circle, then you’ll be happy to hear that the band is planing to tour next year and have been working on new music. This will be the fist album since 2004 from the band. Click Here to read more about the exciting news.
Comments