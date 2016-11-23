A Perfect Circle Have Big Plans For 2017

If you’re a fan of A Perfect Circle, then you’ll be happy to hear that the band is planing to tour next year and have been working on new music. This will be the fist album since 2004 from the band.  Click Here to read more about the exciting news.

Related Content

Oreo Has Just Announced A Real Game Changer!
Here’s a Halloween Surprise from Muse
Nine Inch Nails Will Release A New EP This Year!
The Revivalists on The Ellen Show
Find Out What KZQ Artists Albums Are Turning 20 Ye...
Green Day Now Has Their Own Coffee
  • Comments

    Comments