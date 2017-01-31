Sertoma Grand Strand Charity Ball

When: March 31st, 2017

Location: Dunes Club

Tickets Available: $300 per couple

For tickets, call SOS at 843-449-0554

Food, Open Bar, Raffle, $10,000 cash prize, and Live Music!

Volunteers Needed!

Volunteers are needed February 10th -12th!  We will be raising money for our programs by charging for parking for the Annual Home and Garden Show!

From 8:30 am-3:00 pm
At the SOS clinic at 704 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

Volunteers will be directing parking in the SOS and Health Department parking lots.

