Sertoma Grand Strand Charity Ball

When: March 31st, 2017
Location: Dunes Club
Tickets Available: $300 per couple
For tickets, call SOS at 843-449-0554
Food, Open Bar, Raffle, $10,000 cash prize, and Live Music!
Volunteers Needed!
Volunteers are needed February 10th -12th! We will be raising money for our programs by charging for parking for the Annual Home and Garden Show!
From 8:30 am-3:00 pm
At the SOS clinic at 704 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.
Volunteers will be directing parking in the SOS and Health Department parking lots.
