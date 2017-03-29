Summer Is Almost Here and Sunday Funday’s Kick Off This Weekend!

WKZQ is proud to present The Landshark Summer Concert Series brought to you by the Law Office of Johnny McCoy, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson and your Concert Authority 96-1 WKZQ!

April 2nd Papadosio

April 9th Rusted Root

April 16th Atlas Genius

April 23rd Fortunate Youth

April 30th Dangermuffin

May 7th Ballyhoo!

May 14th Puddle Of Mudd

May 21st TBA

May 28th Almost Kings

June 4th TBA

June 11th BIG Something

June 18th TBA

June 25th Badfish

July 2nd The Clarks

July 9th TBA

July 16th TBA

July 23rd LFO

July 30th The Lacs

August 6th The 13th Annual JERRYFEST

August 13th Atlas Road Crew

August 20th Tucker Beathard

August 27th Donovan Frenkenrieter

September 3rd The Movement