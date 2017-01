Captain’s Log:

my stomach hurt this morning. I woke up and for some reason “Ever And A Day” was playing in my head, over & over…and over…and over… I don’t want to associate AFI with a stomach ache! Davey Havok is my love!

That is all…Happy Mundane.. oops.. Monday.

P.S.! It just hit me! I re-watched TITANIC last night! The AFI album is called “The Art Of Drowning”??? GET IT? wow…mind blown.

-Dj Mighty Iris