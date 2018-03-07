Your Dream Job Is Waiting For You!

Whether your’s looking to land that dream job or looking to land that dream employee, mark your calendar now for Wednesday, March 28th.

96-1 KZQ along with Vacation Myrtle Beach is presenting the Second Annual Grand Strand’s largest Job Fair at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

If you’re an employer and need to hire for the summer or for full-time, call 843-448-1041 to secure yoour booth.

If you’re a person looking for a new opportunity, keep checking back for more details.

We’ll see you March 28th from 11a – 6p.